Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $567,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new position in Sony Group in the third quarter valued at about $577,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Sony Group in the third quarter valued at about $173,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Sony Group in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sony Group in the third quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in Sony Group in the third quarter valued at about $1,702,000. 7.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SONY opened at $121.85 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $116.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Sony Group Co. has a 52 week low of $91.75 and a 52 week high of $125.76. The company has a market capitalization of $148.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.70.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.07. Sony Group had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 9.49%. The firm had revenue of $21.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.96 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Sony Group Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SONY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Sony Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Cowen began coverage on Sony Group in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

About Sony Group

Sony Group Corp. engages in the development, design, manufacture, and sale of electronic equipment, instruments, devices, game consoles, and software for consumers, professionals and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Game and Network Services, Music, Pictures, Home Entertainment and Sound, Imaging Products and Solutions, Mobile Communications, Semiconductors, Financial Services, and Others.

