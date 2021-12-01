Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 22.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 3.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 21.0% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 146,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,651,000 after buying an additional 25,460 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 5.5% in the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 9,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 4.1% in the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 605,808 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,071,000 after purchasing an additional 23,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.5% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 45,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 14,851 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,336,590.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BAH stock opened at $83.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.41. The stock has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.73. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a one year low of $75.15 and a one year high of $100.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 55.43% and a net margin of 7.40%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is 34.66%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BAH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.00.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

