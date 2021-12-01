Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 24.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EMN. Covington Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2,016.7% in the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 138.9% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Tobam bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1,219.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Eastman Chemical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $130.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a report on Friday, November 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $137.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eastman Chemical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.92.

Shares of NYSE EMN opened at $104.29 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Eastman Chemical has a 12 month low of $96.27 and a 12 month high of $130.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.02 billion, a PE ratio of 28.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.97.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

