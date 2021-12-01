Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Grows Position in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) by 21.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,221 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,473 shares during the quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AXTA. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 13,460 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,796 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,183 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 14,453 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Axalta Coating Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Troy D. Weaver sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.46, for a total transaction of $755,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AXTA. Citigroup lowered Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Axalta Coating Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Axalta Coating Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised Axalta Coating Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.60.

Shares of NYSE AXTA opened at $30.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.97. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $26.42 and a fifty-two week high of $34.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of 25.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.86.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 6.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

