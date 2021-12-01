Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Takes $241,000 Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 422 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 39.0% during the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 44.4% during the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 46.5% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 63 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 54.3% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 71 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

In other Lam Research news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total value of $3,049,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.79, for a total value of $301,895.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,172 shares of company stock worth $19,019,598 in the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $679.85 on Wednesday. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $445.60 and a 1 year high of $693.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $593.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $610.15.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $8.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.21 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.96% and a net margin of 27.07%. The business’s revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 34.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 20.26%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LRCX. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $640.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Lam Research from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $750.00 to $690.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $715.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $640.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $687.00.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

Featured Article: Call Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.