Revenio Group Oyj (OTCMKTS:REVXF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Revenio Group Oyj (OTCMKTS:REVXF) saw a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decline of 43.5% from the October 31st total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:REVXF remained flat at $$75.50 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $75.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.75. Revenio Group Oyj has a 52-week low of $75.50 and a 52-week high of $75.50.
About Revenio Group Oyj
Featured Article: Dividend Yield
Receive News & Ratings for Revenio Group Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revenio Group Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.