Revenio Group Oyj (OTCMKTS:REVXF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Revenio Group Oyj (OTCMKTS:REVXF) saw a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decline of 43.5% from the October 31st total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:REVXF remained flat at $$75.50 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $75.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.75. Revenio Group Oyj has a 52-week low of $75.50 and a 52-week high of $75.50.

About Revenio Group Oyj

Revenio Group Oyj is a globally operating health technology, which engages in the detection of glaucoma, osteoporosis, skin cancer, and asthma. It operates through the Revenio Health Tech segment, which designs, manufactures, and sales tonometers and bone density measurement devices. The company is headquartered in Vantaa, Finland.

