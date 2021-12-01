Reviewing Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) & Grow Solutions (OTCMKTS:GRSO)

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) and Grow Solutions (OTCMKTS:GRSO) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Montrose Environmental Group and Grow Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Montrose Environmental Group 0 4 3 0 2.43 Grow Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A

Montrose Environmental Group currently has a consensus price target of $44.18, indicating a potential downside of 39.67%. Given Montrose Environmental Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Montrose Environmental Group is more favorable than Grow Solutions.

Volatility & Risk

Montrose Environmental Group has a beta of 0.2, indicating that its share price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Grow Solutions has a beta of 1.55, indicating that its share price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Montrose Environmental Group and Grow Solutions’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Montrose Environmental Group $328.24 million 6.58 -$57.95 million ($1.53) -47.86 Grow Solutions N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Grow Solutions has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Montrose Environmental Group.

Profitability

This table compares Montrose Environmental Group and Grow Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Montrose Environmental Group -4.51% 7.31% 1.56% Grow Solutions N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

82.9% of Montrose Environmental Group shares are held by institutional investors. 16.9% of Montrose Environmental Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Montrose Environmental Group beats Grow Solutions on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Montrose Environmental Group

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects. Its technical advisory and consulting services include regulatory compliance support and planning, environmental, and ecosystem and toxicological assessments and support during responses to environmental disruptions. The Measurement and Analysis segment tests and analyzes air, water, and soil to determine concentrations of contaminants, as well as the toxicological impact of contaminants on flora, fauna, and human health. Its services include source and ambient air testing and monitoring, leak detection, and advanced analytical laboratory services, such as air, storm water, wastewater, and drinking water analysis. The Remediation and Reuse segment provides engineering, design, implementation, and operations and maintenance services primarily to treat contaminated water, remove contaminants from soil, or create biogas from waste. It serves oil and gas, utilities, construction, midstream energy, commodities, petrochemical, and tobacco industries, as well as local, state, provincial, and federal government entities. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

About Grow Solutions

Grow Solutions Holdings, Inc. engages in the business of growing, processing and dispensing legal cannabis and legal cannabis infused products. The company was founded on May 1, 1981 and is headquartered in Jackson, WY.

