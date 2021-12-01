Revomon Trading Down 27.5% This Week (REVO)

Revomon (CURRENCY:REVO) traded 5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 1st. During the last week, Revomon has traded 27.5% lower against the US dollar. Revomon has a market capitalization of $30.21 million and $3.02 million worth of Revomon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Revomon coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.22 or 0.00002077 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001709 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001725 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.01 or 0.00064861 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.76 or 0.00072974 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.24 or 0.00094265 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,702.14 or 0.08023736 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57,624.75 or 0.98330946 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $12.68 or 0.00021632 BTC.

About Revomon

Revomon’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,810,137 coins. Revomon’s official Twitter account is @RevomonVR

According to CryptoCompare, “Revomon is an online RPG that combines an incredible, immersive virtual-reality experience with the ground-breaking technology behind NFTs. REVO tokenomics are thought to sustain a whole ecosystem balanced between the investors, the project growth and the game universe. “

Buying and Selling Revomon

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revomon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Revomon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Revomon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

