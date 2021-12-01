RFG Advisory LLC Increases Stock Holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 24.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,794 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $1,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Landaas & Co. WI ADV increased its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Landaas & Co. WI ADV now owns 15,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 3,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 9,746 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 7,582 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on WEC shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised WEC Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on WEC Energy Group from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised WEC Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.00.

In related news, insider Tom Metcalfe sold 8,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.04, for a total transaction of $752,445.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Thomas K. Lane bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $89.47 per share, with a total value of $536,820.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WEC opened at $86.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $89.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $27.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.21. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.55 and a 1-year high of $99.86.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 16.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.6775 dividend. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is presently 65.14%.

WEC Energy Group Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

See Also: Cost of Debt

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC).

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.