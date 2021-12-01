RFG Advisory LLC Lowers Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

RFG Advisory LLC lessened its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,975 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 97 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the third quarter worth $28,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 10,000.0% in the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 202 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the second quarter worth $42,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC increased its position in International Business Machines by 99.5% in the second quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 405 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. 55.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

IBM stock opened at $117.10 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $114.56 and a twelve month high of $152.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.79.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 36.23%. The business had revenue of $17.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 124.01%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IBM. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.43.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.