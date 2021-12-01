RFG Advisory LLC Lowers Stock Position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

RFG Advisory LLC lessened its stake in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,069 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,907 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in V.F. were worth $1,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in V.F. by 49.5% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 25,644 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,022,000 after buying an additional 8,488 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of V.F. by 9.2% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 55,469 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,716,000 after purchasing an additional 4,686 shares during the period. Bruderman Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of V.F. by 87.0% in the third quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 83,968 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,625,000 after purchasing an additional 39,066 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of V.F. by 16.0% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 43,136 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,539,000 after purchasing an additional 5,936 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of V.F. by 6.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,781,842 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $146,183,000 after purchasing an additional 100,122 shares during the period. 92.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get V.F. alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on VFC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of V.F. from $106.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of V.F. from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of V.F. from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of V.F. in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, OTR Global cut shares of V.F. to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, V.F. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.42.

VFC stock opened at $71.73 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. V.F. Co. has a twelve month low of $65.34 and a twelve month high of $90.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $72.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.63. The stock has a market cap of $28.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.06, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The textile maker reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.04). V.F. had a return on equity of 31.08% and a net margin of 11.19%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that V.F. Co. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. This is a boost from V.F.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. V.F.’s payout ratio is presently 63.02%.

V.F. Company Profile

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

Featured Article: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.