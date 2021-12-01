RFG Advisory LLC Sells 4,074 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

RFG Advisory LLC lowered its position in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,074 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $1,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 532.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 4,203.6% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 282.1% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. 78.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Iron Mountain currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.75.

NYSE:IRM opened at $45.44 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.16 billion, a PE ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.72 and its 200 day moving average is $45.15. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12 month low of $26.53 and a 12 month high of $49.58.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 53.63% and a net margin of 14.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. Research analysts predict that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.6185 dividend. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.44%. This is a positive change from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is currently 112.27%.

In related news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 29,037 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.72, for a total value of $1,414,682.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Daniel Borges sold 1,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $89,652.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,652. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,914 shares of company stock valued at $1,552,078 over the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Iron Mountain Profile

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

Featured Article: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM).

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.