Rheinmetall AG (ETR:RHM) Receives €113.18 Consensus PT from Analysts

Rheinmetall AG (ETR:RHM) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €113.18 ($128.62).

Several research firms recently issued reports on RHM. Nord/LB set a €86.00 ($97.73) target price on shares of Rheinmetall in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Berenberg Bank set a €110.00 ($125.00) target price on shares of Rheinmetall in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €115.00 ($130.68) target price on shares of Rheinmetall in a research note on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €134.00 ($152.27) target price on shares of Rheinmetall in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €120.00 ($136.36) target price on shares of Rheinmetall in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of €84.72 and a 200 day moving average of €83.29. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion and a PE ratio of 13.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.70. Rheinmetall has a 12 month low of €74.00 ($84.09) and a 12 month high of €93.80 ($106.59).

Rheinmetall AG manufactures and supplies automotive components and defense equipment in Germany and internationally. The company's automotive products include mechatronics, such as emissions reduction, actuators, and solenoid valves, as well as water, oil, and vacuum pumps; hard parts, including pistons, engine blocks, structural components and cylinder heads, plain bearings, and bushes; and replacement parts.

