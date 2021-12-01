Rhp Trust, Dated May 31, 2011 Sells 675,000 Shares of Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IMH) Stock

Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IMH) major shareholder Rhp Trust, Dated May 31, 2011 sold 675,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.30, for a total value of $877,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Rhp Trust, Dated May 31, 2011 also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 13th, Rhp Trust, Dated May 31, 2011 acquired 700,000 shares of Impac Mortgage stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.28 per share, with a total value of $896,000.00.

Impac Mortgage stock opened at $1.17 on Wednesday. Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.14 and a twelve month high of $4.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 244.31. The company has a market cap of $24.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 0.54.

Impac Mortgage (NYSEAMERICAN:IMH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.13). Impac Mortgage had a negative return on equity of 28.29% and a negative net margin of 13.52%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Impac Mortgage by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 426,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 100,001 shares during the period. EMG Holdings L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Impac Mortgage in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Impac Mortgage in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Impac Mortgage in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Bridgewater Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Impac Mortgage in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $257,000. 12.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Impac Mortgage

Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of mortgage and real estate solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mortgage Lending, Real Estate Services, and Long-Term Mortgage Portfolio. The Mortgage Lending segment offers mortgage lending product through lending channels, retail, wholesale and correspondent, retains mortgage servicing rights, and warehouse lending facilities.

