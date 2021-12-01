Ricoh Company, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RICOY) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.80 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Ricoh Company, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RICOY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ricoh in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.80 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.77.

Ricoh (OTCMKTS:RICOY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). Ricoh had a net margin of 0.01% and a return on equity of 0.01%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ricoh from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

Shares of Ricoh stock opened at $8.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 865.00 and a beta of 0.68. Ricoh has a twelve month low of $6.50 and a twelve month high of $12.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.86 and its 200 day moving average is $10.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Ricoh Company Profile

Ricoh Co, Ltd. engages in the development, production, sale, and provision of services for imaging systems, industrial printers, and network equipment. It operates through the following segments: Office Printing, Office Services, Commercial Printing, Industrial Printing, Thermal, and Others. The Office Printing segment provides multifunction devices, printers, and copiers for offices.

