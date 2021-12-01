RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) COO Anand Eswaran Sells 5,833 Shares of Stock

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) COO Anand Eswaran sold 5,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.31, for a total value of $1,308,400.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:RNG opened at $215.98 on Wednesday. RingCentral, Inc. has a one year low of $205.58 and a one year high of $449.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $234.56 and a 200-day moving average of $252.30. The company has a market capitalization of $19.91 billion, a PE ratio of -76.05 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.54, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.46.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.95. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 111.17% and a negative net margin of 17.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.24) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that RingCentral, Inc. will post -1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on RNG. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $349.00 price target on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays began coverage on RingCentral in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on RingCentral from $342.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. UBS Group upped their price objective on RingCentral from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Northland Securities cut their price objective on RingCentral from $450.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $401.90.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in shares of RingCentral in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RingCentral in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 317.9% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 117 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RingCentral in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 60.6% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 159 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones; and allow for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

