Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 83,015 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 2,752,997 shares.The stock last traded at $63.24 and had previously closed at $62.33.
Several research firms have weighed in on RIO. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.60.
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $64.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.
About Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)
Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.
