Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 83,015 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 2,752,997 shares.The stock last traded at $63.24 and had previously closed at $62.33.

Several research firms have weighed in on RIO. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.60.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $64.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RIO. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 92.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,531,138 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $503,198,000 after buying an additional 3,608,881 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 212.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,931,625 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $329,824,000 after acquiring an additional 2,673,607 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 71.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,213,785 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $214,745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344,180 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Rio Tinto Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,265,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,149,416 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $180,316,000 after acquiring an additional 552,812 shares in the last quarter. 8.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

