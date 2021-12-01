Ritholtz Wealth Management Has $228,000 Holdings in Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT)

Ritholtz Wealth Management lessened its holdings in Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,322 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,736 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Gilat Satellite Networks were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GILT. Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in Gilat Satellite Networks by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 49,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. lifted its position in Gilat Satellite Networks by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 64,820 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 2,240 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Gilat Satellite Networks by 345.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,818 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,961 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its position in Gilat Satellite Networks by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 21,179 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 5,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Gilat Satellite Networks by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,400 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. 33.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gilat Satellite Networks alerts:

Gilat Satellite Networks stock opened at $7.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $400.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 0.26. Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $5.80 and a fifty-two week high of $22.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.33.

Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Gilat Satellite Networks had a net margin of 29.55% and a negative return on equity of 3.11%. The firm had revenue of $49.91 million during the quarter.

Gilat Satellite Networks Profile

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. engages in the provision of broadband satellite communication and networking solutions and services. It operates through the following business segments: Fixed Networks, Mobility Solutions, and Terrestrial Infrastructure Projects. The Fixed Networks segment provides advanced fixed broadband satellite communication networks, satellite communication systems and associated professional services and comprehensive turnkey solutions and fully managed satellite network services solutions.

Further Reading: Index Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilat Satellite Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilat Satellite Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.