Ritholtz Wealth Management Invests $203,000 in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON)

Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,425 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ON. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 64.7% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in ON Semiconductor by 133.1% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in ON Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in ON Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ON Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price (up from $49.00) on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Cowen upped their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ON Semiconductor has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.59.

Shares of NASDAQ:ON opened at $61.43 on Wednesday. ON Semiconductor Co. has a 12 month low of $28.34 and a 12 month high of $64.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $26.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.78.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.13. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 25.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gregory L. Waters purchased 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $45.26 per share, for a total transaction of $769,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,352 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.81, for a total transaction of $242,885.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

