Ritholtz Wealth Management Makes New $247,000 Investment in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Equinix by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Equinix by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Equinix by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in shares of Equinix by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Equinix by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Equinix news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $783.00, for a total value of $111,969.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $799.99, for a total value of $799,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,867 shares of company stock worth $3,297,748 in the last three months. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EQIX stock opened at $812.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. Equinix, Inc. has a one year low of $586.73 and a one year high of $885.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $797.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $807.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 170.99, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.34.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.97 by ($4.29). Equinix had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 6.59%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a $2.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 241.68%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Equinix from $731.00 to $732.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Equinix in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $874.00 price target for the company. TD Securities increased their price target on Equinix from $875.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Cowen downgraded Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $880.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Equinix from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Equinix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $886.12.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

