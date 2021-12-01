Ritholtz Wealth Management Sells 2,378 Shares of LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS)

Ritholtz Wealth Management lowered its stake in LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,010 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,378 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in LSI Industries were worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LYTS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in LSI Industries by 42.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,288 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 5,119 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in LSI Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in LSI Industries by 298.6% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 64,808 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 48,551 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in LSI Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in LSI Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.34% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on LYTS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LSI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 6th. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on LSI Industries in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of LSI Industries stock opened at $7.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a market capitalization of $191.13 million, a P/E ratio of 28.40, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.81. LSI Industries Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.98 and a 52 week high of $11.22.

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. The company had revenue of $106.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.27 million. LSI Industries had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 1.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that LSI Industries Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. LSI Industries’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

LSI Industries Profile

LSI Industries, Inc engages in the provision a variety of lighting solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Lighting and Graphics. The Lighting segment manufactures and markets outdoor and indoor lighting for the commercial, industrial and multi-site retail markets, including the petroleum or convenience store market.

