Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN) Trading Up 5.9%

Shares of Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN) were up 5.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as 119.32 and last traded at 118.71. Approximately 186,460 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 47,143,355 shares. The stock had previously closed at 112.13.

In other news, CFO Claire Mcdonough bought 2,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of 78.00 per share, with a total value of 191,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert J. Scaringe acquired 128,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of 78.00 per share, for a total transaction of 9,997,650.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 171,025 shares of company stock worth $13,339,950 in the last 90 days.

Rivian Company Profile (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Rivian is an American electric vehicle automaker and automotive technology company founded in 2009. Rivian is building an electric sport utility vehicle and pickup truck on a “skateboard” platform that can support future vehicles or be adopted by other companies.

