RMR Wealth Builders Takes Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atria Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 317.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 56,488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,526,000 after buying an additional 42,941 shares during the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 8.1% in the third quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 28,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,488,000 after acquiring an additional 2,142 shares in the last quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 24.3% in the second quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 2,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 7.6% in the second quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 393.2% in the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 7,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,848,000 after purchasing an additional 5,694 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $447.69 on Wednesday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a one year low of $328.80 and a one year high of $463.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $430.36 and a 200 day moving average of $411.99.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

