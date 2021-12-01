Robonomics.network (XRT) Reaches Market Cap of $18.62 Million

Robonomics.network (CURRENCY:XRT) traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 1st. One Robonomics.network coin can now be purchased for about $17.65 or 0.00030727 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Robonomics.network has a total market cap of $18.62 million and approximately $1.23 million worth of Robonomics.network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Robonomics.network has traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001271 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00003492 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001738 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.95 or 0.00045161 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00008174 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $138.33 or 0.00240764 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50.46 or 0.00087829 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Robonomics.network

Robonomics.network (CRYPTO:XRT) is a coin. Robonomics.network’s total supply is 9,233,012 coins and its circulating supply is 1,054,460 coins. Robonomics.network’s official Twitter account is @AIRA_Robonomics . Robonomics.network’s official website is robonomics.network . The official message board for Robonomics.network is blog.aira.life

According to CryptoCompare, “Airalab Robonomics Network enables direct robot-to-robot and robot-to-human communication by creating a marketplace of robot liability contracts. The protocol makes it possible to connect a variety of different robots to the market of robots' liabilities existing on Ethereum for the direct sale of data from robot sensors, ordering of logistics services, and organization ordering of personalized products by fully automated enterprises. It is an open-source protocol that it's launching on the Ethereum network. “

Robonomics.network Coin Trading

