Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Short Interest Up 58.4% in November

Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,763,800 shares, an increase of 58.4% from the October 31st total of 1,113,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,491,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

RHHBY stock opened at $48.78 on Wednesday. Roche has a twelve month low of $39.80 and a twelve month high of $51.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.47 and a 200 day moving average of $47.78.

Get Roche alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RHHBY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Roche from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Roche in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Roche in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.71.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Roche by 67.9% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,548,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,442 shares in the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Roche by 5.8% in the second quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 398,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,797,000 after acquiring an additional 21,735 shares in the last quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI increased its holdings in shares of Roche by 1.8% in the second quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 140,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,612,000 after purchasing an additional 2,522 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roche by 23.4% in the second quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,045,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,117,000 after purchasing an additional 198,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roche by 5.2% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 6,189,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,852,000 after purchasing an additional 307,919 shares during the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roche Company Profile

Roche Holding AG operates as a research healthcare company. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics and Pharmaceuticals. The Pharmaceutical segment refers to development of medicines in the field of oncology, immunology, ophthalmology, infectious diseases and neuroscience. The Diagnostic segment refers to diagnosis of diseases through an in vitro diagnostics process.

Recommended Story: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Roche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roche and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.