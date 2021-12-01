ROCKWOOL International A/S (OTCMKTS:RKWBF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

ROCKWOOL International A/S (OTCMKTS:RKWBF) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Societe Generale raised shares of ROCKWOOL International A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of ROCKWOOL International A/S in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ROCKWOOL International A/S in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of ROCKWOOL International A/S in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of RKWBF stock opened at $380.75 on Wednesday. ROCKWOOL International A/S has a one year low of $346.00 and a one year high of $531.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $477.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $487.17.

ROCKWOOL International A/S, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells stone wool insulations in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Insulation and Systems segments. It offers fire-safe stone wool insulation under the ROCKWOOL brand name; fire-safe acoustic ceiling tiles and systems under the Rockfon brand name; board materials that are applied in ventilated constructions for facade cladding, roof detailing, soffits, and fascia under the Rockpanel brand name; stone wool growing media and technology solutions for the horticulture industry under the Grodan brand name; and stone wool-based products used in automotive, urban acoustics, and urban climate adaptation applications under the Lapinus brand name.

