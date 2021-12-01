Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV) Trading 11.2% Higher

Shares of Roivant Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:ROIV) traded up 11.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $7.80 and last traded at $7.37. 7,204 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 458,707 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.63.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ROIV shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Truist started coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Roivant Sciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.67.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.78.

Roivant Sciences is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving the delivery of healthcare to patients. Roivant Sciences, formerly known as Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

