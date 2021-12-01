Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.60

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.60 and traded as high as $1.71. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc shares last traded at $1.64, with a volume of 9,972,106 shares traded.
RYCEY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research report on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.00.
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.60.
Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Company Profile (OTCMKTS:RYCEY)
Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc designs, develops, manufactures, and services integrated power systems for use in the air, on land, and at sea. The company operates its business through following segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defense and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment offers commercial aero engines and aftermarket services.
