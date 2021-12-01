Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.60

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.60 and traded as high as $1.71. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc shares last traded at $1.64, with a volume of 9,972,106 shares traded.

RYCEY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research report on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.00.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.60.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,907,530 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,036,966 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.82% of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc worth $22,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Company Profile (OTCMKTS:RYCEY)

Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc designs, develops, manufactures, and services integrated power systems for use in the air, on land, and at sea. The company operates its business through following segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defense and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment offers commercial aero engines and aftermarket services.

