Roth Capital Begins Coverage on BioRestorative Therapies (OTCMKTS:BRTX)

Equities researchers at Roth Capital started coverage on shares of BioRestorative Therapies (OTCMKTS:BRTX) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of BRTX opened at $6.00 on Wednesday. BioRestorative Therapies has a 52-week low of $4.85 and a 52-week high of $132.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.23.

Get BioRestorative Therapies alerts:

In other BioRestorative Therapies news, CEO Lance Alstodt bought 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.71 per share, with a total value of $30,195.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Francisco Silva bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.66 per share, for a total transaction of $26,640.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 8,896 shares of company stock valued at $59,334 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Biorestorative Therapies Inc provides stem cell collections, storage, and treatment services. It intends to develop a laboratory, performing cellular characterization and culturing, therapeutic outcomes analysis, stem cell-related IP and stem cell collection and storage services. The firm is developing the following scientific programs: brtxDISC, which offers a non-surgical treatment for bulging and herniated discs and addresses the gap between non-invasive and invasive back procedures; and ThermoStem, which involves in the use of a cell-based, brown adipose tissue construct, treatment for metabolic disease, such as type 2 diabetes, obesity, hypertension, and other metabolic disorders, as well as cardiac deficiencies.

Further Reading: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for BioRestorative Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioRestorative Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.