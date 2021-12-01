Royal Bank of Canada Acquires 2,475 Shares of Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,279 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,475 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Phreesia were worth $998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PHR. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Phreesia by 13.4% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Phreesia by 0.9% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,644,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its stake in shares of Phreesia by 33.4% in the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 374,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,952,000 after purchasing an additional 93,850 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Phreesia by 51.7% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 64,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,925,000 after purchasing an additional 21,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Phreesia by 116.8% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 2,322 shares during the last quarter. 93.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Phreesia news, SVP Amy Beth Vanduyn sold 10,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $379,190.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Linetsky sold 3,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total transaction of $261,371.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,714 shares of company stock worth $1,495,876 in the last 90 days. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PHR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Phreesia from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Phreesia from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Phreesia from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Phreesia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.46.

PHR opened at $57.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.56 and a quick ratio of 8.56. Phreesia, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.25 and a fifty-two week high of $81.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of -53.91 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $66.02 and its 200 day moving average is $63.51.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.26). Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 13.18% and a negative net margin of 27.94%. The business had revenue of $51.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 45.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Phreesia, Inc. will post -1.66 EPS for the current year.

About Phreesia

Phreesia, Inc is a healthcare software company, which engages in the provision of patient check-in solutions for medical practices. The firm offers appointments, clinical support, integration, registration, patient activation, analytics and reports, revenue cycle, patient surveys, and privacy and security products.

