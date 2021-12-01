Royal Bank of Canada Acquires 329 Shares of Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,123 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.08% of Johnson Outdoors worth $982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JOUT. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in Johnson Outdoors in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Johnson Outdoors in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Johnson Outdoors in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $230,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Outdoors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $301,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Outdoors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $315,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:JOUT opened at $104.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 0.91. Johnson Outdoors Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.67 and a twelve month high of $154.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $109.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.87.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from Johnson Outdoors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Johnson Outdoors’s payout ratio is 13.25%.

Johnson Outdoors, Inc engages in the manufacturing and marketing of seasonal, outdoor recreation products. It operates through the following segments: Fishing, Camping, Watercraft Recreation, Diving, and Other. The Fishing segment includes the brands Minn Kota electric motors for quiet trolling or primary propulsion, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; Humminbird sonar and GPS equipment for fishfinding, navigation and marine cartography; and Cannon downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

