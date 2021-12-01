Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Stock Holdings in USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA)

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) by 18.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,201 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in USANA Health Sciences were worth $1,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in USNA. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 3,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 67.6% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC purchased a new position in USANA Health Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. Crew Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in USANA Health Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in USANA Health Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $277,000. Institutional investors own 54.82% of the company’s stock.

In other USANA Health Sciences news, Director Gilbert A. Fuller sold 312 shares of USANA Health Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.40, for a total transaction of $30,700.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Walter Noot sold 355 shares of USANA Health Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.62, for a total value of $33,945.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,647 shares of company stock worth $364,581 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

USNA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 price target on shares of USANA Health Sciences in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised USANA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Shares of NYSE USNA opened at $99.72 on Wednesday. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.20 and a fifty-two week high of $107.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.83.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.06. USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 32.68% and a net margin of 11.05%. The business had revenue of $274.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops and manufactures nutritional, personal care and weight-management products. Its product line divided into four categories: Essentials, Optimizers, Foods, Personal Care and Skincare, and All Other. The Essentials Nutritionals category includes vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of advanced total body nutrition for every age group.

