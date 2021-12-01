Royal Bank of Canada Raises Stock Position in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) by 4.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,231 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group were worth $972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 57.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 1,402 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group in the 2nd quarter worth $130,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group in the 1st quarter worth $200,000. Burney Co. purchased a new stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group in the 2nd quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 130.3% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 4,271 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group stock opened at $23.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.58. Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.44 and a twelve month high of $39.60.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $1.11. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a negative return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 2.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. will post -3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s payout ratio is 41.03%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SBGI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of local sports and news. It operates through the following segments: Broadcast, Local Sports, and Others. The Broadcast segment consists of television stations which offers programming and operating services, and sales and other non-programming operating services.

