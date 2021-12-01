Royal Bank of Canada Reduces Position in Alpha Architect US Quantitative Momentum ETF (BATS:QMOM)

Royal Bank of Canada cut its stake in shares of Alpha Architect US Quantitative Momentum ETF (BATS:QMOM) by 77.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,078 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Alpha Architect US Quantitative Momentum ETF were worth $943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QMOM. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Alpha Architect US Quantitative Momentum ETF by 123.7% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha Architect US Quantitative Momentum ETF during the second quarter valued at $205,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alpha Architect US Quantitative Momentum ETF by 8.0% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alpha Architect US Quantitative Momentum ETF by 88.9% during the second quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 8,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 4,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alpha Architect US Quantitative Momentum ETF by 44.5% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 12,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 3,935 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:QMOM opened at $50.87 on Wednesday. Alpha Architect US Quantitative Momentum ETF has a one year low of $24.34 and a one year high of $31.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.57.

