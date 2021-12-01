Royal Bank of Canada Sells 744 Shares of iShares Global Telecom ETF (NYSEARCA:IXP)

Royal Bank of Canada cut its stake in shares of iShares Global Telecom ETF (NYSEARCA:IXP) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 744 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.31% of iShares Global Telecom ETF worth $1,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Telecom ETF during the second quarter valued at $80,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Telecom ETF by 19.8% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Telecom ETF by 697.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Telecom ETF by 82.4% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Telecom ETF during the second quarter valued at $126,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IXP opened at $81.98 on Wednesday. iShares Global Telecom ETF has a 1-year low of $72.50 and a 1-year high of $91.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $85.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.32.

See Also: What are CEFs?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Telecom ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Telecom ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.