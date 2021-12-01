Royal Bank of Canada Trims Enbridge (TSE:ENB) Target Price to C$60.00

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from C$61.00 to C$60.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 25.18% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on ENB. CSFB downgraded Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a C$55.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 25th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on Enbridge from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on Enbridge from C$58.00 to C$55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enbridge has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$54.88.

Shares of TSE:ENB opened at C$47.93 on Monday. Enbridge has a 12-month low of C$40.36 and a 12-month high of C$54.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$51.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$49.81. The company has a market capitalization of C$97.10 billion and a PE ratio of 16.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.97.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.57 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$11.47 billion during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Enbridge will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

