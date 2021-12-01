Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Given a C$144.00 Price Target at Barclays

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) has been assigned a C$144.00 price target by investment analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.02% from the company’s current price.

RY has been the topic of several other research reports. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$145.00 to C$149.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$139.00 to C$142.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Cormark upped their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$141.02.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Shares of TSE RY traded down C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$126.29. 1,929,210 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,936,611. The stock has a market cap of C$179.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of C$102.74 and a 1 year high of C$134.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$129.96 and a 200 day moving average of C$128.09.

In other Royal Bank of Canada news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 5,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$133.20, for a total transaction of C$708,900.51. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,873 shares in the company, valued at C$782,294.76. Also, Senior Officer Rod Bolger sold 536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$133.21, for a total value of C$71,401.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,570 shares in the company, valued at C$608,773.81. Insiders sold 17,053 shares of company stock valued at $2,222,843 in the last three months.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Further Reading: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.