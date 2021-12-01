Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) Position Trimmed by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 542,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,450 shares during the period. Royal Caribbean Group comprises about 0.9% of Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned approximately 0.21% of Royal Caribbean Group worth $48,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RCL. CX Institutional increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 62.1% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 47.1% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group during the second quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group during the second quarter valued at $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.38% of the company’s stock.

RCL stock opened at $69.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.05. Royal Caribbean Group has a fifty-two week low of $64.26 and a fifty-two week high of $99.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($4.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.10) by ($0.81). Royal Caribbean Group had a negative net margin of 902.44% and a negative return on equity of 58.76%. The business had revenue of $456.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $618.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($5.62) earnings per share. Royal Caribbean Group’s revenue was down 1456.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Group will post -18.13 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $95.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.50.

In other Royal Caribbean Group news, CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo sold 2,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.45, for a total value of $226,582.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Royal Caribbean Group Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Group operates as a global cruise company. It controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands. The company was founded in by Arne Wilhelmsen in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

