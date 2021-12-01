Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) Shares Sold by Dfpg Investments LLC

Dfpg Investments LLC cut its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 493 shares during the quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Group were worth $1,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RCL. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,912,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,783,114,000 after purchasing an additional 6,170,103 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group in the 3rd quarter worth $54,369,000. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group in the 2nd quarter worth $47,970,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 73.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,078,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,015,000 after acquiring an additional 457,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 289.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 589,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,304,000 after acquiring an additional 438,381 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RCL opened at $71.25 on Wednesday. Royal Caribbean Group has a fifty-two week low of $64.26 and a fifty-two week high of $99.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $85.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($4.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.10) by ($0.81). Royal Caribbean Group had a negative return on equity of 58.76% and a negative net margin of 902.44%. The company had revenue of $456.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $618.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($5.62) EPS. Royal Caribbean Group’s quarterly revenue was down 1456.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Group will post -18.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RCL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Truist lifted their price target on Royal Caribbean Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Royal Caribbean Group from $95.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.50.

In other news, CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo sold 2,591 shares of Royal Caribbean Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.45, for a total value of $226,582.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Group operates as a global cruise company. It controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands. The company was founded in by Arne Wilhelmsen in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

