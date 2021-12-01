Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.47 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $2.47 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Ryder System’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.41 and the highest is $2.56. Ryder System reported earnings of $0.83 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 197.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Ryder System will report full-year earnings of $8.52 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.47 to $8.60. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $8.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.60 to $9.25. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Ryder System.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.46. Ryder System had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 3.92%. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. Ryder System’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have commented on R shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Ryder System from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Truist Securities upped their price target on Ryder System from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Truist upped their price target on Ryder System from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on Ryder System from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ryder System has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.89.

In related news, SVP Cristina Gallo-Aquino sold 4,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.10, for a total value of $370,460.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Ryder System during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ryder System during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in Ryder System during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Ryder System during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 423.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 623 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

R traded down $3.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.69. 38,615 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 522,685. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $85.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Ryder System has a 52 week low of $58.70 and a 52 week high of $93.05.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Ryder System’s payout ratio is currently 34.27%.

Ryder System Company Profile

Ryder System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Central Support Services (CSS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, commercial rental, and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers.

