Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) Shares Gap Up to $7.31

Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.31, but opened at $7.75. Sabre shares last traded at $7.39, with a volume of 74,204 shares.

Several research firms have issued reports on SABR. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Sabre from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.39 and a 200 day moving average of $11.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 2.00.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.05. Sabre had a negative return on equity of 442.63% and a negative net margin of 69.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.87) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sabre Co. will post -2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $250,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,131 shares of company stock valued at $294,826. 1.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sabre by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 145,544 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 41,925 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sabre in the 2nd quarter worth about $727,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Sabre by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 196,950 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,458,000 after purchasing an additional 19,451 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Sabre by 87.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 201,774 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,518,000 after acquiring an additional 94,237 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Sabre during the 2nd quarter valued at about $177,000.

About Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR)

Sabre Corp. is a technology solutions provider to the global travel and tourism industry. It provides data-driven business intelligence, mobile, distribution and software-as-a-service solutions. The company operates through the following segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment provides global travel solutions for travel suppliers and travel buyers through a business-to-business travel marketplace.

