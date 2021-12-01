Safe-T Group (NASDAQ:SFET) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Safe-T Group (NASDAQ:SFET) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. Safe-T Group had a negative net margin of 191.11% and a negative return on equity of 39.49%.

Shares of NASDAQ SFET traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 584,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,087,643. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.23. Safe-T Group has a one year low of $0.92 and a one year high of $2.98.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of Safe-T Group in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock.

Safe-T Group Ltd. engages in the provision of zero trust access solutions. Its products include ZoneZero – Perimeter Access, ZoneZero SDP, ZoneZero VPN, ZoneZero MFA, and Secure File Access. The company was founded by Avi Ben David, Shachar Daniel, Amir Mizhar, and Eitan Bremler in October 1989 and is headquartered in Herzliya Pituach, Israel.

