Sage Rhino Capital LLC Purchases 235 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,333 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 1.3% of Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% in the second quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 10,735 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,908,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 941 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. increased its position in Microsoft by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 3,153 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. increased its position in Microsoft by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 12,123 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,284,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Well Done LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 11,014 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,984,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.05% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $331.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $340.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $347.85.

In other news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 419,292 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.61, for a total transaction of $144,492,216.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.82, for a total value of $2,988,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 559,049 shares of company stock valued at $189,721,672. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft stock opened at $330.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $316.13 and a 200 day moving average of $291.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.86. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $209.11 and a 12-month high of $349.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $45.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 45.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.74%.

Microsoft announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $60.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software giant to repurchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

