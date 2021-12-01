SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $66.54.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson raised their price objective on SailPoint Technologies from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on SailPoint Technologies from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on SailPoint Technologies from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on SailPoint Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

In other SailPoint Technologies news, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 25,000 shares of SailPoint Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total transaction of $1,177,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 923,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,506,885.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Heidi M. Melin sold 2,389 shares of SailPoint Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.12, for a total value of $103,013.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 73,548 shares of company stock valued at $3,537,177. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd grew its holdings in SailPoint Technologies by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 67,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,450,000 after buying an additional 22,154 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 13.6% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 49,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,510,000 after purchasing an additional 5,884 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 1,099.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 713,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,441,000 after purchasing an additional 654,090 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 0.6% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 375,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 3.5% during the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 10,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE SAIL opened at $52.59 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.14. SailPoint Technologies has a 12-month low of $39.00 and a 12-month high of $64.19. The company has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.21 and a beta of 1.85.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). SailPoint Technologies had a negative return on equity of 7.29% and a negative net margin of 13.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SailPoint Technologies will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SailPoint Technologies Company Profile

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise identity governance solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMAE or Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Rest of the World. It also offers licensing of software, sale of professional services, maintenance, and technical support.

