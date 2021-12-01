SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $66.54.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson raised their price objective on SailPoint Technologies from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on SailPoint Technologies from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on SailPoint Technologies from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on SailPoint Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.
In other SailPoint Technologies news, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 25,000 shares of SailPoint Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total transaction of $1,177,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 923,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,506,885.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Heidi M. Melin sold 2,389 shares of SailPoint Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.12, for a total value of $103,013.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 73,548 shares of company stock valued at $3,537,177. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
NYSE SAIL opened at $52.59 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.14. SailPoint Technologies has a 12-month low of $39.00 and a 12-month high of $64.19. The company has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.21 and a beta of 1.85.
SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). SailPoint Technologies had a negative return on equity of 7.29% and a negative net margin of 13.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SailPoint Technologies will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.
SailPoint Technologies Company Profile
SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise identity governance solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMAE or Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Rest of the World. It also offers licensing of software, sale of professional services, maintenance, and technical support.
