Sakura Reaches Market Cap of $11.62 Million (SKU)

Sakura (CURRENCY:SKU) traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 1st. Sakura has a market cap of $11.62 million and approximately $530,253.00 worth of Sakura was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sakura coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000383 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Sakura has traded up 2.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Sakura alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001749 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001737 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.76 or 0.00064263 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.96 or 0.00071591 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.56 or 0.00095365 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,554.87 or 0.07962019 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,161.72 or 0.99919937 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.32 or 0.00021543 BTC.

About Sakura

Sakura’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,000,000 coins. Sakura’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Sakura Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sakura directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sakura should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sakura using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sakura Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sakura and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.