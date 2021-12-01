Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPF) Short Interest Down 37.9% in November

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPF) saw a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 375,200 shares, a decrease of 37.9% from the October 31st total of 604,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 536.0 days.

Shares of Sampo Oyj stock remained flat at $$47.95 during trading on Wednesday. 9 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,279. Sampo Oyj has a 12 month low of $40.34 and a 12 month high of $53.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.43.

About Sampo Oyj

Sampo Oyj engages in the administration of insurance subsidiaries and management of investment portfolio. It operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Life Insurance and Holding Business. The company was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Helsinki, Finland.

