Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.900-$1.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.60 billion-$1.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.76 billion.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SANM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sanmina from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Bank of America downgraded Sanmina from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Get Sanmina alerts:

SANM stock opened at $37.40 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 9.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.36. Sanmina has a fifty-two week low of $30.59 and a fifty-two week high of $43.63.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The electronics maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Sanmina had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 3.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sanmina will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Brent Billinger sold 1,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.61, for a total transaction of $51,168.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SANM. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Sanmina during the third quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Sanmina by 20.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,706 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 2,294 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Sanmina by 1,708.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 71,782 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after buying an additional 67,812 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Sanmina by 36.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 591,728 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $23,053,000 after buying an additional 159,047 shares during the period. 95.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sanmina

Sanmina Corp. engages in the provision of integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics and after-market services. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Manufacturing Solutions (IMS) and Components, Products and Services (CPS). The IMS segment consists of printed circuit board assembly and test, final system assembly and test and direct-order-fulfillment.

Read More: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Sanmina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanmina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.