Sanofi (EPA:SAN) Given a €116.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €116.00 ($131.82) price objective on Sanofi (EPA:SAN) in a research note released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays set a €90.00 ($102.27) price target on Sanofi in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €105.00 ($119.32) price objective on Sanofi in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €120.00 ($136.36) price objective on Sanofi in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €80.00 ($90.91) price objective on Sanofi in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €96.00 ($109.09) price objective on Sanofi in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €104.91 ($119.21).

Sanofi has a 12 month low of €63.09 ($71.69) and a 12 month high of €92.97 ($105.65). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €85.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €86.60.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

