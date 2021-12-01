Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) Director James Page Lansdale Sells 2,003 Shares

Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) Director James Page Lansdale sold 2,003 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $102,153.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

BFS opened at $49.23 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.72 and a beta of 1.13. Saul Centers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.65 and a twelve month high of $54.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. Saul Centers’s payout ratio is 150.68%.

BFS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Saul Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Saul Centers from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Saul Centers from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Saul Centers by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,132,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,942,000 after acquiring an additional 284,208 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Saul Centers by 103.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 130,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,947,000 after acquiring an additional 66,632 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Saul Centers by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,431,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,086,000 after acquiring an additional 30,221 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Saul Centers by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,023,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,987,000 after acquiring an additional 27,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Saul Centers by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 269,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,264,000 after acquiring an additional 23,755 shares in the last quarter. 45.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Saul Centers

Saul Centers, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages inthe ownership, management, and development of income producing properties. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Mixed-Use Properties business segments. The Shopping Centers segment consists community and neighborhood shopping centers which are anchored by supermarkets, discount department stores, and drug stores.

