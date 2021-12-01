Scatec ASA (OTCMKTS:STECF) Short Interest Update

Scatec ASA (OTCMKTS:STECF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,300 shares, an increase of 105.8% from the October 31st total of 22,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 463.0 days.

Separately, Fearnley Fonds upgraded shares of Scatec ASA from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

Shares of STECF stock remained flat at $$19.14 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.09. Scatec ASA has a 1-year low of $19.00 and a 1-year high of $20.16.

Scatec ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a renewable power producer worldwide. The company operates through Power Production; Services; and Development and Construction segments. It develops, builds, owns, and operates solar, wind, and hydro power plants and storage solutions. The company is also involved in engineering, procurement, construction management, operation and maintenance, and asset management of power plants.

